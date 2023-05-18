Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Short Interest Update

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the April 15th total of 2,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 535,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 310.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 42,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 837,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 27,528 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 787,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 27,428 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 467,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 160,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 849.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 65,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $1.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $54.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.90. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $9.89.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 million. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 142.64% and a negative net margin of 649.19%. Research analysts expect that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of foundational therapies for Hepatitis Delta Virus. It is also developing avexitide as a treatment for Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia. The company was founded by David A. Cory and Glenn S. Jeffrey on November 6, 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

