Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski Sells 600 Shares

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LLY opened at $437.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $415.28 billion, a PE ratio of 69.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.11 and a fifty-two week high of $445.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.03.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.86%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $420.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

