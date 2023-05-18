Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ENB. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of ENB opened at $37.19 on Thursday. Enbridge has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.58 and a 200-day moving average of $39.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Enbridge

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 9.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after buying an additional 10,123 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $832,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

See Also

