Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Encompass Health Stock Performance

NYSE EHC opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.06. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $66.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encompass Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

