Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Enerplus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

Enerplus Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ERF opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 2.18. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $19.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day moving average is $16.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerplus

Enerplus ( NYSE:ERF Get Rating ) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a net margin of 44.08% and a return on equity of 72.62%. Research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Aventail Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,997,000. Palo Duro Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,125,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enerplus by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,108,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,908 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,622,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enerplus by 1,839.6% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

