EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENS opened at $85.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.54. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,944,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,457,000 after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,693,000 after acquiring an additional 70,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,414,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,849,000 after acquiring an additional 45,139 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 964,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,841,000 after acquiring an additional 50,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 928,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after acquiring an additional 105,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment combines enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage used in the telecommunication, broadband, and utility industries.

See Also

