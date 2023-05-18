Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a decline of 6.7% from the April 15th total of 1,640,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 27.6 days.

Enochian Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENOB opened at $0.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Enochian Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $6.70.

Get Enochian Biosciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 17,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enochian Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enochian Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.