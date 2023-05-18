EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NPO. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after acquiring an additional 556,751 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 484.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 171,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,688,000 after acquiring an additional 142,544 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 29.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,349,000 after purchasing an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EnPro Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 101,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at $377,643.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total transaction of $263,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,643.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EnPro Industries Stock Up 3.8 %

Several analysts recently commented on NPO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NPO stock opened at $97.47 on Thursday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.14 and a 52-week high of $127.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.49. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $282.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.76%.

EnPro Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

