Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Price Performance
ENZ stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.04.
Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enzo Biochem (ENZ)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.