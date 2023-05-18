Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

ENZ stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Enzo Biochem has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $114.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative return on equity of 67.73% and a negative net margin of 43.44%. The company had revenue of $16.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,614,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 20,585 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 37.2% in the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 780,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 211,509 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.