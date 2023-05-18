EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $310.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $430.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on EPAM Systems from $407.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $391.00 target price on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.15.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $232.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $275.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $223.65 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

