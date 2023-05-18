EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Lessened by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 205,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 105,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $6,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EQT from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.35.

NYSE EQT opened at $34.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. EQT Co. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s payout ratio is 5.33%.

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

