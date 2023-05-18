Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EQNR. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $42.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

