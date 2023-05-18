Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $61.57 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $80.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.54.

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,627,150.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equity Residential by 290.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 340.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 133.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

