ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $209,641,000 after purchasing an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,838,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $93,942,000 after purchasing an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 448,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,343,000 after purchasing an additional 37,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ESE opened at $96.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.43 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

