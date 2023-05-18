Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Stock Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $54,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin bought 37,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,515,871.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $41.06 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.79. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $52.42.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Essential Utilities from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing water, wastewater and natural gas services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.