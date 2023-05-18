Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 4,279.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.03 and a 1 year high of $300.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ESS shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Essex Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

