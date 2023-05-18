Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.32.
Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of ESS opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Essex Property Trust
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Essex Property Trust (ESS)
- 5 Best Bank ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Telehealth and Telemedicine Stocks
- Target’s Guidance Looms Over The Market
- Want Clean Energy? Siemens May Be Pointing To A Breakout
- Up Over 2,600% in 5 Years, Wall Street Still Calls Celsius a Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.