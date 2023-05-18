Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ESS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ESS opened at $210.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.64. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $195.03 and a twelve month high of $300.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Essex Property Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $476,588,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 77.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,567,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,712,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,419,056,000 after purchasing an additional 874,625 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2,388.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 638,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,367,000 after purchasing an additional 613,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 888,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,367,000 after purchasing an additional 604,863 shares during the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

