EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ING. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $92,588,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,466,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,993 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the third quarter valued at $15,675,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in ING Groep by 4,412.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,823,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.03.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING Groep Increases Dividend

NYSE ING opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.59. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.4101 dividend. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.6%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 53.28%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

