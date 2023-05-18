EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 315 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 258.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of THG opened at $120.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.26 and a one year high of $149.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -4,005.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

THG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.17.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

