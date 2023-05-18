EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 42,249 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 166.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,606 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,249 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.9% of EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,926.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,631 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

