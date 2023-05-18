EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,791 Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 482.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,304 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $60,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,573,992.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,699.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $33,734.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,640,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,573,992.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,593 shares of company stock valued at $2,276,135. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

FSLY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

FSLY opened at $13.27 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.96.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $119.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.39 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

