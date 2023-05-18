EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in FOX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 28,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in FOX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in FOX by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 83,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FOXA opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $37.26.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. FOX had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FOXA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.89.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

