EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.6% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Price Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $86.56 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 81.55% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $50.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 113.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAH. Barclays raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.