EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Loews by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Loews by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Loews Price Performance

L stock opened at $58.24 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $49.36 and a 52-week high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 0.82.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter.

Loews Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Loews’s payout ratio is 5.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $190,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,958,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,707,116,195.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

(Get Rating)

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.