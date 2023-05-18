EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $56,000 in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,932,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,201,000 after purchasing an additional 118,204 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,157,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,625,000 after purchasing an additional 476,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 81.2% in the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $16.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a one year low of $14.98 and a one year high of $22.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadstone Net Lease

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $53,462.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,648.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,432 shares of company stock worth $452,800 over the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

