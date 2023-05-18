EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $57,000 in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 51,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 14,490 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,281,000.

CDL stock opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.32. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $373.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th.

The VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying large-cap stocks, weighted by inverse volatility. CDL was launched on Jul 8, 2015 and is managed by VictoryShares.

