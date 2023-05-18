EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 425 Shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMDY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $206,000.

Get iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF stock opened at $49.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.32. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $49.44 and a 12 month high of $68.21.

About iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.