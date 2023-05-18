EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Globant by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Globant by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,534 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,284,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. StockNews.com began coverage on Globant in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $227.60.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $150.31 on Thursday. Globant S.A. has a one year low of $135.40 and a one year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.42.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Globant had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $490.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

