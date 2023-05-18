EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,834 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 39,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Lear news, SVP Carl A. Esposito sold 8,000 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,930. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,650 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,532 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.23.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $122.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.35. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.04.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.63%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

