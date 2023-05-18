EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 145 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after purchasing an additional 566,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Up 0.5 %

AIZ opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.01. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $188.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIZ shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.00.

Assurant Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.