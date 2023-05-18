EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 336 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $101.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.9 %

In other news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total value of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 12,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total value of $1,432,405.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,071,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,036 shares of company stock worth $2,871,599. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $113.45 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.19.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.12. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.67. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.