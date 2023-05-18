EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

EVTC opened at $35.91 on Thursday. EVERTEC has a 52-week low of $30.17 and a 52-week high of $40.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm had revenue of $159.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVERTEC news, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other EVERTEC news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 29,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,023,694.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,142 shares of company stock worth $2,866,982. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after buying an additional 87,619 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 191.4% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 132.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 15,363 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,287,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after buying an additional 20,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Featured Stories

