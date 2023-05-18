Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exelon (NYSE:EXC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Exelon Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $39.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.62. Exelon has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $49.86.
About Exelon
