Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $5,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after acquiring an additional 281,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after acquiring an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,996,000 after acquiring an additional 31,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 16.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,589,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,022,000 after acquiring an additional 507,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.83.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.76 on Thursday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.49 and a 12 month high of $21.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day moving average is $18.39.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

