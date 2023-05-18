F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

F.N.B. Stock Up 6.0 %

F.N.B. stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

