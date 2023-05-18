F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.
F.N.B. Stock Up 6.0 %
F.N.B. stock opened at $11.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.71.
Institutional Trading of F.N.B.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,171,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,592,000 after buying an additional 248,892 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 50,271 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,930 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.
About F.N.B.
F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.
