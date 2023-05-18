F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,348 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of F5 worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 4.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after purchasing an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of F5 by 14.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after purchasing an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 452,043 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 1.1 %

FFIV stock opened at $139.18 on Thursday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $703.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $290,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock worth $1,380,158 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F5 in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $166.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.