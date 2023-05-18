FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $225.89 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Insider Activity

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $936,000. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

