FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on FedEx from $199.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.
FedEx Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of FedEx stock opened at $225.89 on Thursday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter valued at $936,000. McGinn Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in FedEx by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.
About FedEx
FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.
