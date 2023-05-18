Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 117,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,872,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,282,000 after purchasing an additional 158,530 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,370,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,010,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 935,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 127,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 646,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,372,000 after buying an additional 225,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 559,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,276,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $62.36 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.