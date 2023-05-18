Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.30.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of FIS opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.42 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, for a total transaction of $54,835.92. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

