Financial & Tax Architects LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial & Tax Architects LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.6% of Financial & Tax Architects LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 1,241,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,292,000 after purchasing an additional 41,153 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 26,875 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 518,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,516,000 after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 382,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,493,000 after purchasing an additional 12,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $158.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $183.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $159.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.44.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

