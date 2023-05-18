First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.
First American Financial Stock Performance
Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.
First American Financial Company Profile
First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.
