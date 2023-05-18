First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FAF. TheStreet cut shares of First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.40.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in First American Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in First American Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

