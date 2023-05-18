First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $12.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.95. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $16.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. First Commonwealth Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $53,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 313,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

Further Reading

