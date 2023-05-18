First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,142 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFBC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 290.6% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on FFBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Performance

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $19.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.70 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 27.92%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 35.25%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

(Get Rating)

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.