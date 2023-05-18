First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 798,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

First Interstate BancSystem Trading Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.84 and a 200-day moving average of $35.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1-year low of $21.03 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.84.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.36%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Stephens upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marcy D. Mutch bought 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,992.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,886.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 395,527 shares of company stock valued at $12,762,160. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in First Interstate BancSystem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,307,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,763,000 after acquiring an additional 169,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 305,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,111,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,733,000 after purchasing an additional 72,525 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

