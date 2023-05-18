First National Advisers LLC Sells 189 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

First National Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. First National Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Insider Activity

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and sold 511,450 shares valued at $19,162,556. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $120.84 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Featured Articles

