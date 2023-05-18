First Trust Advisors LP Buys 75,514 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,261,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,514 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.39% of Snap worth $56,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Snap by 21.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,476,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,475,000 after buying an additional 16,046,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Snap by 55.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,895,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,011,000 after buying an additional 7,831,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Snap by 95.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Snap by 51.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 16,139,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,492,000 after buying an additional 5,485,640 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Snap by 96.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,263,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after buying an additional 2,588,200 shares during the period. 43.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Trading Up 8.8 %

SNAP stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $24.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 69,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $763,795.35. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,869,447 shares in the company, valued at $53,320,444.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $131,950.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 491,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,986,999.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 271,215 shares of company stock worth $2,678,512 over the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirty have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

About Snap

Snap, Inc operates as a camera company. Its flagship product, Snapchat, is a camera application that helps people communicate visually with friends and family through short videos and images called Snaps. The firm’s primary source of revenue is advertising. Snap was founded by Frank Reginald Brown IV, Evan Thomas Spiegel, and Robert C.

