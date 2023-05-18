First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,446,303 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 796,659 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.11% of Shopify worth $50,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $365,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,767 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.30 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Up 1.1 %

SHOP stock opened at $60.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.54. The stock has a market cap of $77.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $43.26.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

