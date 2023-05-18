First Trust Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,544 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $62,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of ASML by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.
ASML Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ ASML opened at $670.50 on Thursday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $698.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $643.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $617.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.47.
ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.
