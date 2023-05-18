First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 243.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762,341 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,377 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.13% of Block worth $47,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Block by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $93.19.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Block from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.71.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,130 shares of company stock valued at $21,650,400. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

