First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 581,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,344 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Xylem worth $64,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,957.0% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 432,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 428,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 159.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 648,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,308,000 after acquiring an additional 398,855 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total value of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Trading Up 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $103.95 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.38.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

